New Century sets August start date

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Century zinc mine, in Queensland, is on track to start production in August this year, ASX-listed New Century Resources said on Thursday.

The company has completed the commissioning of the slurry concentrate pipeline, which is now filled and ready to receive first concentrate.

The restarted Century operation will initially consist of a tailings operation at the project area to treat the 78.9-million tonnes of resource at the project, which is estimated to contain some 2.38-million tonnes of zinc, 370 000 t of lead and 31.5-million ounces of silver.



