New Century Resources appoints EPC contractor for zinc plant

5th March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed New Century Resources has contracted Sedgman as its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, while selecting Ausenco as preferred bidder for the complete refurbishment and commissioning of operations associated with the Century zinc processing plant, slurry pipeline and Karumba port facility, in Queensland.

Sedgman's works, including the now complete early works contract, is valued at A$40-million.

"Having previously worked with the Sedgman team for over ten years, I am very confident that New Century has partnered with a world-class project delivery team for the refurbishment and commissioning process.

"The Sedgman team will also complement the existing management team within New Century, together providing a great combination of long-term site knowledge and external expertise," New Century director Peter Watson said.

The work under the EPC contract comprises the refurbishment and commissioning works for the Century processing plant at Lawn Hill and the Karumba port facility.

Sedgman is also providing operations readiness services.

The EPC contract scope also includes civil, structural, mechanical, piping and electrical work requirements as determined by the front-end engineering design study.

Early works and long lead item procurement activities completed to date include the procurement of electrical equipment and pumping equipment in addition to the commencement of general refurbishment activities. The remainder of the Century processing plant and Karumba Port refurbishment and commissioning process is expected to take up to five months, which is in line with the planned schedule for operations to start in the third quarter.

Following completion of a competitive tender process, which included bids from three specialist pipeline construction and operation companies, Ausenco has been selected as the preferred bidder for the works, with a contract expected to be in place within a week.

The concentrate slurry pipeline refurbishment is expected to take up to three months, which is in line with the planned schedule for operations to start in the third quarter.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

