http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.96 Change: 0.17
R/$ = 12.35 Change: 0.09
Au 1317.44 $/oz Change: -5.87
Pt 906.50 $/oz Change: -2.72
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Perth|Financial|MMG|MRI Trading|New Century Resources|Resources|Sprott Resources|Century Mine|Spott Facility|Base Metals Producer|Maintenance|Century|Queensland
|Financial|Resources|||Maintenance||
perth|financial|mmg|mri-trading|new-century-resources|resources|sprott-resources|century-mine|spott-facility|base-metals-producer|maintenance|century-person|queensland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

New Century raises A$40m for mine restart

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

New Century raises A$40m for mine restart

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

30th April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Zinc developer New Century Resources was hoping to raise A$40-million through an institutional share placement to fund the restart of the Century mine, in Queensland.

Century will place some 36.3-million new shares, priced at A$1.15 each, to institutional investors. The offer price was a 9.1% discount to Century’s closing price on April 27, and an 8.5% discount to the five-day volume weighted average price of the company’s shares.

Advertisement


The shares up for offer will represent around 7.2% of the company’s undulated share capital.


Century told shareholders on Monday that the proceeds from the capital raise would fund the A$62.5-million restart of the Century zinc mine, and would allow the company to pursue its strategy of becoming a leading listed Australian zinc producer.

Advertisement

The restart of the Century mine is on track, with first production expected in the third quarter of this year, at an initial processing rate of eight-million tonnes a year.

Once in production, New Century will invest a further A$63-million over a 15-month period to ramp-up production and bring the operation to its full production capacity of 15-million tonnes a year.

New Century has previously secured a $45-million senior, secured debt facility from Sprott Resources Lending, subject to due diligence and legal documentation.

However, the company decided not to proceed with the Spott facility after securing a $15-million unsecured working capital facility associated with zinc concentrate offtake from MRI Trading.

New Century told shareholders that this decision provided the company with grater financial flexibility, given the restrictions on timing of the use of the funds, as well as other encumbrances required as part of a senior, secure debt facility with Sprott.

In addition, base metals producer MMG also continued to support New Century, and was providing a total of A$46.6-million in payments to support the funding of ongoing rehabilitation obligations, certain care and maintenance activities, and meeting the Century mine’s existing stakeholder payment obligations.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.426 1.264s - 620pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close