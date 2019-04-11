PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Base metals miner New Century Resources has reported more than a 50% increase in zinc production for the quarter ended March.

New Century on Thursday reported that 18 170 t of zinc were produced in 37 500 t of concentrate, grading 48.3% zinc, compared with the 25 500 t of concentrate produced in the fourth quarter, at a grade of 47% zinc.

The company told shareholders that the quality of zinc concentrate produced during the quarter also continued to improve over the quarter, with a 25% decrease in lead impurity content.

The plant capacity at the Century mine, in Queensland, is expected to more than double in 2019 through further flotation cell refurbishments, in line with mining ramp-up. The company is targeting a mining ramp-up to 15-million tonnes a year by the end of the 2019 calendar year.