http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.26 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.44 Change: 0.04
Au 1200.60 $/oz Change: -6.28
Pt 846.50 $/oz Change: -6.02
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

New BC coking coal mine on the cards

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

New BC coking coal mine on the cards

13th November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Publically traded Colonial Coal has announced the outcomes of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for a new coking coal mine, near Tumbler Ridge, in north-eastern British Columbia.

Although preliminary in nature, the PEA shows that the Gordon Creek project has positive economics and that it is worthy of continuing exploration and development, the TSX-V-listed company reported on Monday.

Advertisement

The study is based on a conceptual mine plan that targets 111.6-million tonnes of run-of-mine resource, with a yield of 57.4-million tonnes of coal over a mine life of 30 years. In full production, the mine will produce between 1.6-million tonnes a year to 2.6-million tonnes a year, averaging 1.9-million tonnes a year.

At a capital cost of $300-million for an underground mine, the Gordon Creek project will repay the initial capital investment in three years, Colonial stated.

Advertisement

The PEA delivered a net present value of $690.5-million, using a 7.5% discount rate, and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 24.4%, based on a weighted average coking coal price of $164.8/t and a premium pulverized coal injection coal price of $140.5/t.

Financial analysis suggests that the “break-even” coal price is less than $91.1/t, $96.5/t and $103.3/t for discount rates of 5%, 7.5% and 10%, respectively. It also indicates that for a 15% IRR, a minimum coal price of $119.9/t will be required.

The study calculated the overall weighted average price for all coal types at Gordon Creek to be $160.5/t.

The PEA assumed that the Gordon Creek project would be connected by road to the existing rail line south of Tumbler Ridge. The rail line would be accessed through a loadout located in the area of an existing coal loadout operated by Peace River Coal.  

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.349 1.012s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close