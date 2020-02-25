Nevada Gold Mines plans power switch to lower carbon emissions

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) – a joint venture (JV) between Barrick Gold and Newmont – will convert its TS coal power plant to a dual fuel processing, allowing the facility to generate power from natural gas. The JV is also mulling the potential for a 200 MW solar facility with battery storage.

NGM aims to start the conversion process at TS later this year, with the company currently working with the state of Nevada on final permitting to allow for construction to begin towards the end of 2020 and final commissioning planned for the second quarter of 2022.

The conversion of NGM will enable the facility to reduce carbon emissions by as much as 50%, 61.5% shareholder and operator, Barrick, said in a statement on Monday.

In terms of the solar facility, the intention is to initially build a 100 MW plant that could produce electricity as early as 2022.

The solar project is still being studied.

“NGM is committed to providing its operations low-cost, secure power generation through northeastern Nevada’s power grid now and into the future. The conversion of NGM’s TS power plant and the potential for an additional solar power facility illustrates this commitment while reducing the State’s carbon emissions,” said NGM executive MD Greg Walker.

NGM has two power generation facilities in northern Nevada, with the TS power plant in Dunphy and the Western 102 power plant outside Reno. The TS power plant started operation in 2008 and has a capacity of 215 MW power generation from its original coal-fired process. The Western 102 power plant has a capacity of 115 MW, supplying power from natural gas fired generators and a 1 MW solar facility.