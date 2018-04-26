http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1317.29 $/oz Change: -6.64
Pt 908.50 $/oz Change: -14.62
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Construction|Gold|Vancouver|Barrick Gold|Copper|Engineering|Mining|Nevada Copper|PROJECT|PUMPKIN|Rio Tinto|Surface|Underground|Vedanta|North America|University Of Idaho|Mining|David Swisher|Ernest|Giulio Bonifacio|Infrastructure|Matthew Gili|Nutter|Timothy Dake|Tom Albanese|Operations|Idaho
Construction|Gold||Copper|Engineering|Mining|PROJECT|Surface|Underground|||||Infrastructure||Operations|
construction|gold|vancouver|barrick-gold|copper|engineering|mining|nevada-copper|project|pumpkin|rio-tinto|surface|underground|vedanta|north-america|university-of-idaho|mining-industry-term|david-swisher|ernest|giulio-bonifacio|infrastructure|matthew-gili|nutter|timothy-dake|tom-albanese|operations|idaho
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Nevada Copper hires new CEO

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Nevada Copper hires new CEO

26th April 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Development company Nevada Copper has appointed former Barrick Gold senior executive Matthew Gili as its new president and CEO, the company announced on Wednesday.

The TSX-listed company’s flagship Pumpkin Hollow project was recently re-engineered and the company expects to be in production within 15 months. The project is believed to be only fully permitted, shovel-ready copper project in North America of any scale.

Advertisement

Gili, who comes directly from Barrick, will take up his new responsibilities at Nevada Copper on May 1, and he replaces former president and CEO Giulio Bonifacio, who retired on February 15, but remains on as a non-executive director.

The mining veteran brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry, having served in a variety of senior executive roles at Barrick and Rio Tinto.

Advertisement

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from University of Idaho and an Idaho professional engineer certification.

The company has also recently announced the hires of David Swisher as VP of operations and Timothy Dake as GM for surface construction.

The company has earlier this year closed construction financing and recapitalisation transactions that raised C$128-million, empowering the company to transition to the construction and production phases at Pumpkin Hollow.

Positive results from a November 2017 technical report had outlined two development scenarios comprising a 5 000 t/d underground project and a 70 000 t/d openpit and underground integrated project. The high-grade underground mine has an existing production-size shaft and infrastructure in place, with production targeted for 2019; and the second option revolves around a large-scale openpit project with significant resource upside and optionality to pursue a staged-development plan.

The company has also garnered strong endorsements from mining industry heavy weights, with the recent appointment of Vedanta CEO Tom Albanese and mining analyst Ernest ‘Ernie’ Nutter joined the board to assist the company with corporate, technical, operational and financing strategies in advancement of Pumpkin Hollow.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.287 1.075s - 317pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close