Neometals secures pilot funding

Neometals secures pilot funding

17th December 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Center (IMCRC) has agreed to co-fund a A$2.5-million collaborative research project with the Queensland University of Technology to establish a synthetic zeolite manufacturing plant.

ASX-listed Neometals has been optimising its patent pending process to convert lithium refinery residue into synthetic zeolite, which is used as molecular sieves, commercial absorbents and catalysts in gas, water purification and other green chemistry applications.

Neometals on Tuesday said that the grant was significant as it would support the start of pilot project activities, following a cost study. Commercial product evaluation would also be undertaken in parallel with the pilot project, with product sent to zeolite manufacturers and end-users for independent product endorsement.

The company’s work with the Queensland University has provided ‘highly encouraging’ bench scale results, and a range of zeolite products have been manufactured, Neometals said.

In addition to the CRC investment, the University will make an in-kind donation valued at some A$730 000, and will lead the research on the two-year pilot plant project, which is scheduled to start in February 2020, with commissioning in September next year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

