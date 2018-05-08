http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.97 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 12.59 Change: -0.06
Au 1311.39 $/oz Change: -1.35
Pt 910.00 $/oz Change: -3.72
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Perth|Mining|Neometals|PROJECT|China|Draft Mining Proposal|Iron Products|Mining|Product|Products|Start-up|Titanium Chemical Producers|Titanium/vanadium Chemical Production|Chris Reed|Western Australia|Western Australia
|Mining|PROJECT||Products||||
perth|mining|neometals|project|china|draft-mining-proposal|iron-products|mining-industry-term|product|products|startup|titanium-chemical-producers|titaniumvanadium-chemical-production|chris-reed|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Neometals advances DSO work at Barrambie

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Neometals advances DSO work at Barrambie

8th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Neometals has shipped a 53 t bulk sample from its Barrambie titanium/vanadium deposit, in Western Australia, for metallurgical testwork in China.

The company on Tuesday said that as part of the marketing of a direct shipping ore (DSO) product into China, a number of leading mining and metallurgy research institutes have tendered for beneficiation and pyrometallurgical testwork to confirm the optimal pathway for the extraction of titanium, vanadium and iron products.

Advertisement

The work was required by prospective Chinese buyers in order to confirm recoveries and product qualities, and would form the basis of negotiating offtake pricing.

“As we progress the dual-track evaluation of DSO and integrated titanium/vanadium chemical production, it is critical we give comfort to potential Chinese customers of the quality and value of the Barrambie DSO product,” said Neometals CEO Chris Reed.

Advertisement

“Undertaking testwork programmes at the leading research institutes in China is a key step in the marketing and pricing of a DSO product and a feedstock for the traditional smelters or titanium chemical producers.”

Testwork will also start at an Australian laboratory to confirm Chinese results.

Neometals last year announced plans to fast-track the start-up of the Barrambie project as a DSO operation, and has lodged a draft mining proposal for a small operation to extract some 50 000 t of ore.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.338 0.935s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close