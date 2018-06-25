Neometals adds more nickel to Mt Edwards

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Neometals has reported a 155% increase in the contained nickel at its Mt Edwards project, in Western Australia.

The significant increase in the maiden mineral resource, which was announced in April this year, resulted from the inclusion of four additional deposits, after Neometals in March acquired the lithium and mineral rights from Apollo Phoenix Resources.

The Mt Edwards project is now estimated to host some 7.4-million tonnes of ore, at 1.7% nickel for 123 340 t of contained nickel.

The project is located some 40 km from the Mt Marion lithium project, in which Neometals holds a 13.8% interest.