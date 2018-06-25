http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.80 Change: -0.15
R/$ = 13.56 Change: -0.13
Au 1267.10 $/oz Change: -1.00
Pt 872.00 $/oz Change: 7.83
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Neometals adds more nickel to Mt Edwards

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Neometals adds more nickel to Mt Edwards

25th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Neometals has reported a 155% increase in the contained nickel at its Mt Edwards project, in Western Australia.

The significant increase in the maiden mineral resource, which was announced in April this year, resulted from the inclusion of four additional deposits, after Neometals in March acquired the lithium and mineral rights from Apollo Phoenix Resources.

Advertisement

The Mt Edwards project is now estimated to host some 7.4-million tonnes of ore, at 1.7% nickel for 123 340 t of contained nickel.

The project is located some 40 km from the Mt Marion lithium project, in which Neometals holds a 13.8% interest.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.327 0.915s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close