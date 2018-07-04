http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.97 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 13.73 Change: -0.05
Au 1256.16 $/oz Change: 10.90
Pt 840.00 $/oz Change: 19.90
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Shawinigan|Business|LG|LG Chem|Nemaska Lithium|Nemaska Lithium Shawinigan Transformation|Canada|Shawinigan Plant|Whabouchi Mine|Chemical|Long-term Supplier|Guy Bourassa|Quebec
|Business||||||
shawinigan|business|lg|lg-chem|nemaska-lithium|nemaska-lithium-shawinigan-transformation|canada|shawinigan-plant|whabouchi-mine|chemical|longterm-supplier|guy-bourassa|quebec
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Nemaska signs 7 000 t/y lithium offtake agreement with LG Chem

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Nemaska signs 7 000 t/y lithium offtake agreement with LG Chem

4th July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Canada’s Nemaska Lithium and Korean chemical company LG Chem have signed an offtake agreement that provides for the supply of battery grade lithium hydroxide by Nemaska to LG.

“We are pleased with this first step towards establishing a long-term commercial relationship between LG and Nemaska. The signing of this agreement is a clear vote of confidence by LG in our business plan and our capacity to be a long-term supplier of lithium hydroxide,” said Nemaska president and CEO Guy Bourassa.

Advertisement

Under this agreement, Nemaska agrees to supply LG, on a take-or-pay basis and through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nemaska Lithium Shawinigan Transformation, with 7 000 t/y of lithium hydroxide, which is produced at Nemaska’s commercial plant in Shawinigan, Quebec, for an initial five-year period, scheduled to start in October 2020.

Nemaska is entitled, if ever necessary, to reschedule the start of the supply period, within certain parameters set out in the agreement and based on the anticipated commissioning, ramping up and production start date for the Shawinigan plant.

Advertisement

Nemaska will be operating the Whabouchi mine, also in Québec. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which Nemaska holds several patents.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.38 0.99s - 566pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close