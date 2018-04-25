http://www.miningweekly.com
Ncondezi reviews updated EPC, operations and maintenance proposals

25th April 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Font size: -+

Power development company Ncondezi Energy is reviewing updated proposals for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts for its integrated 300 MW power and coal mine project in Tete, Mozambique.

The company earlier this month reported that it had received proposals for the EPC and O&M contracts but that additional information had been requested.

This information was provided by the April 23 deadline.

Ncondezi is reviewing the information to ensure that it is complete. The internal review is targeted for completion by the end of May.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

