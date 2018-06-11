http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.50 Change: -0.13
R/$ = 13.16 Change: -0.09
Au 1297.48 $/oz Change: -0.93
Pt 907.50 $/oz Change: 7.40
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Tete|Coal|Electricidade De Moçambique|Energy|Financial|Power|PROJECT|Resources|Mozambique|Energy|Ncondezi
|Coal|Energy|Financial|Power|PROJECT|Resources|||
tete|coal|electricidade-de-moambique-company|energy|financial|power|project|resources|mozambique|energy-industry-term|ncondezi-person
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ncondezi power project in Mozambique nears JDA completion, financial close

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ncondezi power project in Mozambique nears JDA completion, financial close

11th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The joint development agreement (JDA) for Aim-listed Ncondezi Energy’s integrated 300 MW power and coal mine project in Tete, Mozambique, is nearing completion.

The company on Monday reported that its integrated financial model (FM) has been accepted by potential partners and company stakeholders for submission to Mozambican energy company Electricidade de Moçambique and Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy Ministry.

Advertisement

This submission is targeted for mid-June to seek in-principle support for a new power tariff envelope thereafter.

The FM represents a key milestone in confirming the project economics, restarting tariff negotiations and completing the JDA process, said Ncondezi.

Advertisement

“Positive results from the FM indicate that project economics can be maintained with more than 10% reduction in the previously agreed tariff envelope.”

“A reversed tariff proposal strengthens the commercial negotiating position of the project,” the company stated.

The FM finds the project could have financial benefits for Mozambique including between $1.1-billion and $1.4-billion in tax receipts and royalties over the life of the project.

The coal-fired project is expected to start delivering power into the grid in 2022.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.393 1.596s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close