Namibia Rare Earths changes name to reflect broader commodity base

TSX­-V-listed Namibia Rare Earths has changed its name to Namibia Critical Metals.

“The company changed its name to more accurately reflect the recently expanded commodity base from solely rare earths to include a variety of highly critical commodities, including cobalt, copper, vanadium, zinc, lithium, graphite, tantalum, niobium, nickel and gold,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Namibia Critical Metals’ shares will start trading on the TSX-V under the new name and ticker symbol NMI upon the opening of the markets on Wednesday.