http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1299.80 $/oz Change: 2.05
Pt 907.50 $/oz Change: 3.02
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Myanmar completes A$35m capital raise

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Myanmar completes A$35m capital raise

7th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Myanmar Metals has completed a A$35-million share placement.

The company said on Thursday that the placement, priced at 6c a share, has been heavily oversubscribed, with significant demand from a wide range of new domestic and international institutional investors.

Advertisement

“The demand for the placement has been extremely strong. I believe this is because the company’s core investment proposition is compelling,” said executive chairperson and CEO John Lamb.

“The placement has achieved our objective of introducing a significant number of new, high quality institutions to the shareholder register. We believe this further validates the quality of the Bawdwin concession and ensures the company has a strong financial position as it progresses Bawdwin towards mine development,” added Lamb.

Advertisement

The successful completion of the share placement satisfied a key condition precedent in the share subscription agreement with investor Perilya, which would see Perilya invest A$14.9-million into Myanmar to increase its shareholding to 19.9%.

The funds raised in the share placement, along with existing cash reserves, will be used to exercise an option over the Bawdwin project, as well as to fund further drilling and technical studies, a prefeasibility study, concession holding costs, the start of feasibility studies and general working capital.

The Bawdwin concession contains a tier-one polymetallic deposit with a maiden Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource of 82-million tonnes, at 4.7% lead, 119 g/t silver and 2.4% zinc.

Prior to the Second World War, Bawdwin was the largest producing lead mine, and one of the largest producing silver mines in the world. After the Second World War, the Myanmar state held the mining concession until 2009, when it was acquired by Win Myint Mo Industries.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.162 0.649s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close