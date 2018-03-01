Mustang upgrades another exploration licence to mining concession

http://www.miningweekly.com
1st March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The Mozambique government has issued Australia-listed Mustang Resources a new mining concession on a crucial section of its Montepuez ruby project.

Exploration licence 8245L was upgraded to mining concession 8955C and forms an integral part of the Montepuez project. The majority of the bulk sampling and pitting that have been conducted over the past seven months have taken place on this licence.

“The area covered by the new mining concession represents a crucial part of the deposit,” MD Bernard Olivier affirmed in a statement on Thursday.

The concession is valid for 25 years until December 2042. Mustang has three years to complete an environmental impact assessment and associated enjoyment of land studies. Mine development has to start within 24 months after the grant of environmental licence or the DUAT.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

