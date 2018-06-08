Mustang Minerals changes name to Grid Metals

http://www.miningweekly.com
8th June 2018

By: Nadine James
Creamer Media Writer

Mustang Minerals has changed its name to Grid Metals.

Grid will begin trading on the TSX-V under the symbol GRDM effective June 8.

“We believe the name change to Grid will reflect the focus of the company’s property portfolio and its strong weighting on the key battery metals, notably nickel,” commented Grid president and CEO Robin Dunbar on Friday.

Further, he noted that the Manitoba Bird River portfolio provides exposure to nickel, as well as to copper, lithium, platinum-group metals and cobalt in a global environment of “increasing demand, strengthening prices and market focus on these key commodities.”

Grid owns the mineral rights to the Makwa nickel property and the Mayville property both located in the Bird River greenstone belt in south-east Manitoba.

The company completed a preliminary economic assessment on the Makwa-Mayville project in 2014, and acquired the Mayville lithium property from Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada earlier this year.

A drilling programme is under way at Mayville targeting a lithium- and rare metal-bearing pegmatite.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

