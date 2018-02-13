http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.68 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 11.89 Change: 0.04
Au 1329.57 $/oz Change: 7.84
Pt 978.00 $/oz Change: 8.67
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Education|Exploration|Health|Medusa Mining|Mining|Philippine Mining Development Corporation|PROJECT|Prometheus|Systems|Underground|Water|Philippines|Singapore|Artisanal Mining|Gold Miner|Grade Vein Systems|Recent Rock Chip|Responsible Mining|Systems|Mindanao|Environmental|Drilling|Kabir Osman|Maryland|Recent Rock Chip
Gold||Education|Exploration|Health|Mining|PROJECT|Systems|Underground|Water||Systems||Environmental|Drilling|||
gold|johannesburg|education-company|exploration|health|medusa-mining|mining|philippine-mining-development-corporation|project|prometheus|systems-company|underground|water|philippines|singapore|artisanal-mining|gold-miner|grade-vein-systems|recent-rock-chip-industry-term|responsible-mining|systems|mindanao-natural-feature|environmental|drilling|kabir-osman|maryland|recent-rock-chip
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mt Ridley acquires Philippines epithermal gold project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mt Ridley acquires Philippines epithermal gold project

13th February 2018

By: Schalk Burger
Creamer Media Contributing Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed gold miner Mount Ridley Mines has acquired Singapore-based Prometheus, which owns the rights to the high-grade Diwalwal gold project, on the island of Mindanao, in the Philippines.

Mount Ridley will issue about 1.59-billion fully paid ordinary shares in exchange for 100% of the issued capital of Prometheus, which has agreements in place allowing it to acquire an 80% economic interest in two mining tenements covering Diwalwal.

Advertisement

The project has been the focus of artisanal mining for more than 30 years and a significant amount of gold – government estimates suggest 2.7-million ounces – has been extracted from two large, high-grade vein systems – Balite and Buenas-Tinago – over that period.

Further, Prometheus has been working closely with government agency the Philippine Mining Development Corporation (PMDC) over the past 12 months with the objective of consolidating the Diwalwal tenements and bringing responsible mining to the region, which has suffered environmental contamination from the artisanal activity.

Advertisement

“The Philippine government has been very clear in its desire to improve working and living standards in the area and bring mining practices in line with modern day expectations,” says mining engineer and Prometheus co-founder Kabir Osman, who will join Mount Ridley as MD.

“We see our role as not only conducting responsible exploration and mining activities, but ensuring the community and the Philippine government share in the growth of Diwalwal. More specifically, our community programmes will focus on immediate needs such as employment, health, drinking water and education.”

Prometheus is currently planning its own underground diamond drilling programme with a view to confirming the high-grade mineralisation encountered in the PMDC drilling and identifying additional economic mineralisation. Recent rock chip sampling on exposed mineralised veins from underground completed by the company have returned grades of up to 43 g/t gold.

Mount Ridley’s acquisition of Prometheus is subject to the completion of due diligence, the receipt of shareholder approval at a meeting scheduled for April and the completion of capital raising, as well as other standard conditions for a transaction of this nature.

Diwalwal is situated on the eastern side of Mindanao, along the Philippine fault and about 80 km south of ASX-listed Medusa Mining’s Co-O gold mine.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.437 1.286s - 620pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close