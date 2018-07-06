Mt Morgans delivers first quarter

http://www.miningweekly.com
6th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior gold miner Dacian Gold has reported a maiden quarterly production of 34 155 oz from its Mt Morgans project, in Western Australia.

Mt Morgans in April this year poured its first gold.

The ASX-listed miner noted that the June quarterly production was within the stated guidance of between 30 000 oz and 40 000 oz.

“We have done precisely what we said we would do. This should be of much comfort to investors because it reflects the professionalism of our employees and mining contractors, as well as our engineering, procurement and construction contractor, GR Engineering, which built the 2.5-million-tonne-a-year treatment plant on time and on budget,” said Dacian chairperson and CEO Rohan Williams.

“It also shows that the mine and plant are operating in line with our expectations, which means we are well on track to meeting our next round of performance targets.”

During the three months under review, mill throughput at Mt Morgans reached a rate of 6 600 t/d, with an average gold recovery of 90.9% and an average combined treatment grade of 1.9% gold was achieved.

With higher-grade underground mining activities expected to increase over the remainder of 2018, output from Mt Morgans was set to increase.

“We are on course to achieve commercial production by the end of this calendar year, and meet guidance of 180 000 oz to 210 000 oz for the 2019 financial year,” Williams said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

