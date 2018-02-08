MRL H1 results in line with expectations

http://www.miningweekly.com
8th February 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Mining services and processing company Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) on Thursday reported half-year results that are in line with its expectations, with revenue of A$962-million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of A$352-million.

Revenue in the six months ended December 31, increased by 22% on the previous corresponding period and Ebitda grew by 25% in the same period.

Net profit after tax increased from A$140-million in the first half of 2017 to A$163-million in the half-year under review.

“The financial results reflect progress towards the company’s growth targets in the 2018 financial year and beyond,” commented MRL MD Chris Ellison.

The company announced a fully franked interim dividend of 25c a share.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

