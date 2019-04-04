http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.93 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 14.19 Change: -0.04
Au 1291.29 $/oz Change: 0.00
Pt 882.75 $/oz Change: 22.30
 
Home / Audio Newsletter← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

MRC to buy Norway's largest flake graphite producer

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

MRC to buy Norway's largest flake graphite producer

4th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Mineral Commodities (MRC) has struck a $9.2-million share purchase agreement with Skaland Graphite AS to acquire the Trælen graphite mine and the Skaland processing plant, in Norway.

MRC would pay an initial cash consideration of $4.8-million and a further $4.4-million over a five-year period, with the acquisition to be funded from existing cash reserves.

Advertisement

“Skaland presents an excellent opportunity for MRC to gain near-term graphite production capacity,” said executive chairperson Mark Caruso.

“When combined with the upcoming development of the Munglinup graphite project, MRC will, in a very short time, become a major global strategic graphite producer with two high-grade graphite producing assets in tier 1 jurisdictions.”

Advertisement

Skaland owns Norway’s only graphite operation in the Trælen mine, and produces about 10 000 t/y of graphite, accounting for around 2% of global annual natural flake graphite production.

The company is the largest flake graphite producer in Europe and the fourth-largest globally outside of China, and is the world’s highest-grade operating flake graphite mine.

The acquisition of Skaland is subject to a number of conditions, including regulatory approvals to increase production to a minimum of 14 000 t/y, and the assignment or transfer of material permits and contracts.

The acquisition is not subject to shareholder approval.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.16 0.716s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close