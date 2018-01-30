http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.86 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 12.04 Change: -0.06
Au 1335.87 $/oz Change: -10.53
Pt 992.50 $/oz Change: -14.95
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Vancouver|De Beers Canada|Diamonds|Exploration|Kennady Diamonds|Lifting|Mountain Province Diamonds|PROJECT|Resources|49%-owned Gahcho Kué Mine
|Diamonds|Exploration|Lifting|PROJECT|Resources|
vancouver|de-beers-canada|diamonds|exploration|kennady-diamonds|lifting|mountain-province-diamonds|project|resources|49-owned-gahcho-ku-mine
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mountain Province to buy exploration-spinout Kennady Diamonds for C$176m

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mountain Province to buy exploration-spinout Kennady Diamonds for C$176m

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Kennady Diamonds
Kennady North project, Northwest Territories
Photo by Kennady Diamonds
The Kennady North project, Northwest Territories

30th January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – TSX- and Nasdaq-listed diamond producer Mountain Province Diamonds has signed a definitive arrangement agreement whereby it will buy its exploration spinout Kennady Diamonds in an all-scrip deal worth about C$176-million, the companies announced on Monday.

News of the transaction buoyed Kennady's TSX-V-listed stock, lifting shares more than 20% to C$3.31 apiece on Monday.

Advertisement

Mountain Province first announced spinning out its Kennady North project into a newly listed public company late in 2011. Since Kennady Diamonds was incorporated in February 2012, Kennady has outlined diamondiferous bodies that contain indicated resources of 13.62-million carats and inferred resources of 5.02-million carats.

These are spread over the Kelvin kimberlite, which hosts indicated resources of 13.62-million carats – at an average grade of 1.60 ct/t and an average value of $63/ct, as estimated by a 2016 bulk sample – and the Faraday kimberlite cluster, which hosts inferred resources of 5.02-million carats at an average grade of 1.54 ct/t and average value of $98/ct, as estimated by a 2017 bulk sample.

Advertisement

Mountain Province believes that there exists significant upside to further grow resources at both Kelvin and Faraday and to develop potential resources at the Doyle and MZ kimberlites. The deal will add about 67 164 ha of highly prospective and 100%-owned exploration ground strategically surrounding Mountain Province's flagship 49%-owned Gahcho Kué mine, which is operated by De Beers Canada, which also owns the balance.

Mountain Province also announced that it would provide financing to Kennady of up to C$10-million through an equity private placement at C$2.50 a share, in multiple tranches, designed to coincide with Kennady's budget for the current work programme.

The boards of both companies have approved the transaction, which is now subject to a shareholder vote of both companies. The transaction is also subject to court approval as well as the acceptance of the applicable stock exchanges.

The transaction is expected to close in April.

Meanwhile, Gahcho Kué has beaten its upwardly revised full-year production guidance by 8% at 5.93-million carats of diamonds. This was driven by overperformances in both ore tonnes processed (actual is 3% greater than guidance) and grade recovered. With an open-pittable reserve of 55.5-million carats, the phase-one mine is projected to produce an average of 4.5-million carats a year over an initial life of 12 years. A further resource of 20-million carats is expected to extend the mine life to beyond 17 years.

Edited by: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.276 1.13s - 612pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close