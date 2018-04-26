http://www.miningweekly.com
Morrocan king to sign trade, mining deals with Congo republic

26th April 2018

By: Bloomberg

DOUALA, Cameroon – Moroccan King Mohammed VI will sign a series of investment agreements in a visit to Congo Republic this weekend, Environment & Tourism Minister Arlette Soudan-Nonault said.

Mohammed will travel to the Central African nation for an April 28 summit of leaders to discuss the Congo Basin Blue Fund, Soudan-Nonault said by mobile-phone text message on Thursday from the capital, Brazzaville. The monarch will meet Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso during the visit, she said.

Agreements will be signed covering industries including technology, transport, agriculture, fishing, mining and health, Soudan-Nonault said.

The Blue Fund, announced last year, seeks to decrease the region’s reliance on fossil fuels and to make better use of renewable resources on the Congo River and its tributaries. Signatories include Morocco, Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Congo Republic and Rwanda.

Edited by: Bloomberg

