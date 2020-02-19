https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.18 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 14.98 Change: 0.03
Au 1601.62 $/oz Change: 14.02
Pt 999.12 $/oz Change: 21.45
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

More offtake secured at Lake Way

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

More offtake secured at Lake Way

19th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Potash developer Salt Lake Potash has inked a binding term-sheet with trading and investment giant Mitsui & Co for the sale of sulphate of potash (SOP) from its Lake Way project, in Western Australia, into Bangladesh, Cambodia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Taiwan.

The sales agreement will span for a period of five years, and will see Salt Lake initially provide 4 000 t/y of SOP to Mitsui.

Advertisement

The two companies are also developing a further agreement for additional tonnes of water soluble SOP to be sold into emerging markets, with the soluble market providing premiums of up to 20% above the standard SOP proicing.

With the Mitsui & Co contract now signed, Salt Lake has secured offtake for 224 000 t/y of the 245 000 t/y planned production at Lake Way, with the remaining tonnes to be sold into the local and spot markets.

Advertisement

Salt Lake is developing the A$254-million Lake Way project, in Western Australia, which is expected to produce 245 000 t/y of SOP over a mine life of 20 years, based on the high grade probable ore reserve of 5.4-million tonnes SOP.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.259 1.08s - 267pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close