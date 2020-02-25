More diamond sales for Lucapa

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diamond miner Lucapa has generated A$2.84-mllion in revenue from the sale of 1 223 ct of diamonds from its Lulo mine, in Angola.
The ASX-listed company noted that its latest Lulo parcel had achieved an average price of A$2 324/ct.
The latest sale brought the total diamond sales for 2020 to A$7.9-million, averaging A$2 842/ct of diamonds sold.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here