More diamond sales for Lucapa

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diamond miner Lucapa has generated A$2.84-mllion in revenue from the sale of 1 223 ct of diamonds from its Lulo mine, in Angola.

The ASX-listed company noted that its latest Lulo parcel had achieved an average price of A$2 324/ct.

The latest sale brought the total diamond sales for 2020 to A$7.9-million, averaging A$2 842/ct of diamonds sold.



