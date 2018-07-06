Moody’s reaffirms Sibanye’s credit rating

Moody’s Investors Service has maintained JSE- and NYSE-listed Sibanye-Stillwater's long-term Ba2 corporate family rating with a stable outlook.
Moody’s noted that the rating reflects Sibanye's solid business profile, underpinned by diversified metal production revenues, as well as the company’s record of setting and maintaining conservative financial policies.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
