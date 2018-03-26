PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Mozambique government has awarded a mining licence for the Montepuez graphite project, ASX-listed Battery Minerals reported on Monday.

“This is a significant milestone for the company as it means we have approvals for Stages 1 and 2 of our Montepuez graphite project and for production of at least 100 000 t/y of graphite concentrate,” said Battery Minerals MD David Flanagan.

Advertisement



“We now move to accelerate construction on all fronts and join the ranks of producers.”

Construction of the Montepuez project is on track for commissioning in November, with the project expected to ship its first graphite project in the first quarter of 2019 at a rate of 45 000 t/y to 50 000 t/y, at an average flake concentrate grade of 97.7% total graphitic carbon.

Advertisement



The project is expected to expand to about 100 000 t/y of flake graphite concentrate by 2020.