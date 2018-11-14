Monarques graduates to TSX

Abitibi mining camp gold miner Monarques Gold has received final approval for the listing of the common shares on the TSX, starting on November 15.

The company will deslist from the TSX-V at the start of trading on the TSX.

President and CEO Jean-Marc Lacoste said the graduation would allow Monarques to expand its shareholder base to a larger pool of institutional investors.

"With the results of the Wasamac feasibility study due for release in the coming weeks, the timing to improve our access to the capital markets could not be better."

Monarques currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties, including the Wasamac deposit, the Beaufor mine, the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other promising exploration projects.

It also offers custom milling services out of its 1 600 t/d Camflo mill.