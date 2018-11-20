MOD to list on the LSE

The UK Listing Authority has approved ASX-listed MOD Resources’ prospectus, which is a prerequisite for the company’s intended secondary listing on the LSE.

MOD will start trading its shares on the LSE on or around November 26.

MOD is a copper exploration and development company focused on the central and western Kalahari Copperbelt in Botswana.

The company’s primary focus is the development of its wholly owned T3 copper project, for which a feasibility study is due for completion in the first quarter of 2019.