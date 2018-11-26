http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.64 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 13.75 Change: 0.11
Au 1226.20 $/oz Change: 4.30
Pt 847.50 $/oz Change: 6.84
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

MOD starts trading on LSE

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

MOD starts trading on LSE

26th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Copper developer MOD Resources has started share trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The company on Monday said that more than 248.5-million ordinary shares would be admitted to the official list, under the ticker MOD.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to be joining a peer group of quality copper companies listed on the main market of the LSE. The listing allows us to introduce MOD Resources to European and UK investors as we look to develop into a substantial copper producer,” said MOD MD Julian Hanna.

“The LSE has a strong track record as a leading destination for companies with African mining assets, making it a natural dual listing destination for a company like ours with an exciting copper portfolio in Botswana’s Kalahari copper belt.”

Advertisement

MOD is currently undertaking a feasibility study on its T3 copper project, in Botswana, which is due for completion in the first quarter of 2019. The project is estimated to host some 60-million tonnes of ore, grading 0.98% copper and 13.9 g/t silver, containing 590 000 t of copper and 27-million ounces of silver.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.561 3.135s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close