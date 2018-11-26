MOD starts trading on LSE

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Copper developer MOD Resources has started share trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The company on Monday said that more than 248.5-million ordinary shares would be admitted to the official list, under the ticker MOD.

“We are delighted to be joining a peer group of quality copper companies listed on the main market of the LSE. The listing allows us to introduce MOD Resources to European and UK investors as we look to develop into a substantial copper producer,” said MOD MD Julian Hanna.

“The LSE has a strong track record as a leading destination for companies with African mining assets, making it a natural dual listing destination for a company like ours with an exciting copper portfolio in Botswana’s Kalahari copper belt.”

MOD is currently undertaking a feasibility study on its T3 copper project, in Botswana, which is due for completion in the first quarter of 2019. The project is estimated to host some 60-million tonnes of ore, grading 0.98% copper and 13.9 g/t silver, containing 590 000 t of copper and 27-million ounces of silver.