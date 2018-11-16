http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.11 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 14.18 Change: 0.00
Au 1217.80 $/oz Change: 4.90
Pt 844.00 $/oz Change: 7.98
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

MOD completes T3 buy

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

MOD completes T3 buy

16th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Copper developer MOD Resources has completed the acquisition of the remaining 30% interest in its flagship T3 copper project, in Botswana.

MOD in July this year signed a binding agreement with its joint venture (JV) partner Metal Tiger to acquire its share of the project for A$26.6-million.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the agreement, MOD will issue 17.2-million shares to Metal Tiger, resulting in the Aim-listed investment company holding a combined 12.5% interest in the MOD.

A further 40.6-million options, with a zero exercise price, will be offered allowing Metal Tiger to convert them into ordinary shares within a three-year period, providing that the conversion of these options will not result in Metal Tiger holding an interest of more than 12.5% in MOD.

Advertisement

MOD MD Julian Hanna said on Friday that the deal was a landmark transaction for MOD and its shareholders, noting that with full ownership of the T3 copper mine and processing plant, MOD has laid the foundations to grow into a midtier copper producer, centering its operations around the T3 hub.

“Additionally, as part of MOD’s growth strategy, the company has secured a very flexible arrangement to acquire the remaining JV exploration assets in the MOD/Metal Tiger portfolio, if they reach scoping study level within three years, and a right for MOD to acquire all Metal Tiger’s interest in the JV exploration assets by November 2021.”

Hanna said that this would allow MOD shareholders to gain maximum exposure to the upside of all future discoveries at the company’s discretion.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:3.277 3.871s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close