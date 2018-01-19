Mkango shareholders approve Talaxis investment transaction

http://www.miningweekly.com
19th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Shareholders of Aim- and TSX-V-listed Mkango Resources have approved an investment transaction with Noble Group subsidiary Talaxis.

In November, the company secured a direct investment from Talaxis, to be paid in three tranches, in exchange for a 49% interest in Mkango subsidiary Lancaster Exploration, which holds the licence for the Songwe Hill rare-earth project, in Malawi.

Mkango is currently in the process of funding Songwe Hill’s bankable feasibility study.

The Calgary-based miner said that, subject to final TSX-Venture Exchange approval, it is anticipated that investments comprising £2-million paid out of escrow and £3-million from Talaxis would be received by its Lancaster Exploration subsidiary, while £1-million would be received by Mkango's new subsidiary, Maginito, on or around January 24.

The final tranche of £7-million from Talaxis is subject to the completion of a definitive joint venture (JV) agreement for Songwe and on Mkango publishing an updated National Instrument 43-101-compliant resource.

Talaxis will also be granted the option to raise its interest to 75% through the further acquisition of a 26% interest in Lancaster by arranging the estimated $216-million funding for the project development programme.

If the option is exercised, Mkango will hold a 25% interest in Lancaster, free-carried until the project starts production.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

