http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ =  Change:
R/$ =  Change:
Au $/oz Change:
Pt $/oz Change:
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Lancaster|Electric Motors|Exploration|Financial|Lancaster Exploration|Mkango Resources|Motors|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Songwe|Talaxis|Technology|Asia|Malawi|Electric Motors|Financial Means And Network|Magnet Applications|Motors|Technology Metals|Songwe Hill|Daniel Mamadou|Electric Motors|Motors|William Dawes|Motors
|Electric Motors|Exploration|Financial|Motors|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Technology|||Electric Motors|Motors|||Electric Motors|Motors||Motors
lancaster|electric-motors|exploration|financial|lancaster-exploration|mkango-resources|motors-company|project|projects|resources|songwe|talaxis|technology|asia|malawi|electric-motors-industry-term|financial-means-and-network|magnet-applications|motors-industry-term|technology-metals|songwe-hill|daniel-mamadou|electric-motors-person|motors-person|william-dawes|motors
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mkango receives £7m for Songwe Hill feasibility study

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mkango receives £7m for Songwe Hill feasibility study

28th March 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim- and TSX-V-listed Mkango Resources on Thursday said Talaxis has, as planned, invested an additional £7-million into Mkango subsidiary Lancaster Exploration, which holds the licence for the Songwe Hill rare earths project, in Malawi.

This will increase Talaxis' stake in Lancaster to 49%, from the previously-held 20%.

Advertisement

The investment by Talaxis will fund the completion of a feasibility study at Songwe Hill.

The study is under way and expected to be completed in 2020.

Advertisement

"Mkango is uniquely positioned in the rare earths sector with an advanced stage rare earths project in a favourable jurisdiction and a strong strategic partnership with Talaxis providing the financial means and network of relationships throughout Asia and elsewhere to deliver a successful project," commented Mkango CEO William Dawes.

"Rare earths play a core role in our portfolio of technology metals. High-performance electric motors and permanent magnet applications drive the demand for neodymium and praseodymium, making these elements key enablers of electric vehicle policies globally.

"The results of the drill campaign at Songwe are encouraging and point towards the potential of creating a world class asset. We are pleased to extend our strategic partnership with Mkango and to increase our investment in Songwe, which is one of the few advanced stage rare earths projects currently. We look forward to collaborating with Mkango to ensure this project is developed to its full potential," added Talaxis director Daniel Mamadou.

Following completion of the feasibility study, Talaxis has an option to acquire a further 26% interest in Songwe by arranging financing for project development, including funding the equity component thereof.

 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.185 1.034s - 274pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close