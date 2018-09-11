http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.48 Change: 0.14
R/$ = 15.09 Change: 0.10
Au 1194.50 $/oz Change: -0.95
Pt 787.00 $/oz Change: 3.90
 
Home / Sector News / Rare-Earth Minerals← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mkango completes another eight drill holes at Songwe Hill

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mkango completes another eight drill holes at Songwe Hill

11th September 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim- and TSX-V-listed Mkango Resources on Tuesday announced that it has completed a further eight holes from the latest diamond drill programme at its Songwe Hill rare earths project, in Malawi.

All eight drill holes intersected rare earth mineralisation, with selected intersections averaging 1% total rare earths oxide or more.

Advertisement

The drilling programme, which comprises 91 drill holes totalling 10 891 m, is focussed on infill drilling to confirm and upgrade the existing indicated and inferred mineral resource estimates, is a key component of the ongoing feasibility study for Songwe Hill and will be testing the extensions to the mineralisation and geotechnical drilling.

Seventy-five drill holes remain, totalling 9 259 m.

Advertisement

According to Mkango CEO William Dawes, this is the largest drill programme to date in the history of the project and its successful completion “is a great credit to the strong international and Malawian team on the ground”.

Drill holes PX060, PX061, PX064 and PX096 were focused on infill drilling, and all intersected broad zones of mineralisation.

PX052, PX048 and PX043 were collared to the east of mapped carbonatite outcrop, targeting the eastern contact of the mineralisation at depth.

PX052, PX048 and PX043 did, however, intersect mineralised zones at various intervals, albeit relatively narrow in the case of PX043 and PX048, Mkango said, adding that they are not interpreted to have reached the targeted contact zone.  

Drill hole PX082 was focused on testing the north-west extension of mineralisation, outside the previously delineated indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate, and was the first time mineralisation has been intersected in this area by Mkango.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.43 1.214s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close