Mkango completes another eight drill holes at Songwe Hill

Aim- and TSX-V-listed Mkango Resources on Tuesday announced that it has completed a further eight holes from the latest diamond drill programme at its Songwe Hill rare earths project, in Malawi.

All eight drill holes intersected rare earth mineralisation, with selected intersections averaging 1% total rare earths oxide or more.

The drilling programme, which comprises 91 drill holes totalling 10 891 m, is focussed on infill drilling to confirm and upgrade the existing indicated and inferred mineral resource estimates, is a key component of the ongoing feasibility study for Songwe Hill and will be testing the extensions to the mineralisation and geotechnical drilling.

Seventy-five drill holes remain, totalling 9 259 m.

According to Mkango CEO William Dawes, this is the largest drill programme to date in the history of the project and its successful completion “is a great credit to the strong international and Malawian team on the ground”.

Drill holes PX060, PX061, PX064 and PX096 were focused on infill drilling, and all intersected broad zones of mineralisation.

PX052, PX048 and PX043 were collared to the east of mapped carbonatite outcrop, targeting the eastern contact of the mineralisation at depth.

PX052, PX048 and PX043 did, however, intersect mineralised zones at various intervals, albeit relatively narrow in the case of PX043 and PX048, Mkango said, adding that they are not interpreted to have reached the targeted contact zone.

Drill hole PX082 was focused on testing the north-west extension of mineralisation, outside the previously delineated indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate, and was the first time mineralisation has been intersected in this area by Mkango.