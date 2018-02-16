http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.52 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 11.63 Change: -0.02
Au 1359.05 $/oz Change: 3.68
Pt 1010.00 $/oz Change: 4.19
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Tokyo|Antofagasta|Business|Coal|Collahuasi|Copper|Financial|Gas|Glencore|JX Nippon Mining & Metals|JXTG Holdings|Los Pelambres|Marubeni|Mining|Mitsubishi Materials|Mitsui & Co|Mitsui Mining And Smelting Co.|Resources|Chile|Collahuasi Mine|Los Pelambres Mine|Natural Gas
|Business|Coal|Copper|Financial|Gas|Mining|Resources|||
tokyo|antofagasta|business|coal|collahuasi|copper|financial|gas|glencore|jx-nippon-mining-metals|jxtg-holdings|los-pelambres-company|marubeni|mining|mitsubishi-materials|mitsui-co|mitsui-mining-and-smelting-co-company|resources|chile|collahuasi-mine|los-pelambres-mine|natural-gas
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mitsui to raise stake in Chile's Collahuasi copper mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mitsui to raise stake in Chile's Collahuasi copper mine

16th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TOKYO – Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Friday it will reshuffle its copper assets in Chile, increasing its stake in the Collahuasi mine and selling a small stake in the Los Pelambres mine, boosting its overall copper volumes.

Mitsui said it would buy a 3.6% stake in Collahuasi from JX Nippon Mining & Metals, a unit of JXTG Holdings, taking its total stake to 11.03%. It would sell its 1.25% stake in Los Pelambres to JX Metals and trading company Marubeni.

Advertisement

Mitsui said the deals would boost its equity copper output volume by about 15 000 t/y to 140 000 t/y.

The move is part of its effort to optimise its portfolio by replenishing and accumulating high-quality assets, it said. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Advertisement

JX Metals' holding in Los Pelambres will rise to 15.79% from 15%, and Marubeni's stake will rise to 9.21% from 8.75%, according to JX and Marubeni.

JX said the transactions were aimed at concentrating its resources on its key assets. Funds from the sale will be used to reinforce its processing business.

Marubeni's purchase of an additional stake comes as it strengthens its copper platform from a long-term viewpoint, it said in a statement.

Japanese trading houses are scouting for assets as they enjoy their best profit outlook in six years, driven by higher prices for commodities from metals and coking coal to oil and natural gas.

Chilean mining company Antofagasta owns 60% of Los Pelambres, while Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi Materials and Mitsubishi, hold the rest.

Glencore and Anglo American each own 44% of Collahuasi, while 12% is held by Japanese companies including Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.109 1.919s - 622pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close