Miranda Minerals gets prospecting right for base metals project in Northern Cape

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - The Department of Mineral Resources has granted Miranda Minerals a prospecting right in respect of the remainder of Rozynenbosch farm No 104, measuring 6 483 ha, in the Northern Cape.

The right is effective from February 5, this year, until February 4, 2021, and relates to the copper/silver/zinc/lead deposit located on the Rozynenbosch farm.

Advertisement



Extensive exploration was completed over the property by Goldfields and Phelps Dodge in the 1970s and 1980s and Minxcon is currently undertaking an independent South African Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Code-compliant mineral resource estimation on the Rozynenbosch project, as well as an associated competent persons report.

These reports will be published once all regulatory and compliance requirements with respect to their publication have been met.

Advertisement



Parent company Miranda Minerals Holdings CEO Theo Botoulas noted that the issuance of the prospecting right for Rozynenbosch was a milestone in the restructuring and refocusing of the company and would serve as a solid foundation for moving the company's strategy forward, particularly in light of the current positive market sentiment towards commodities in general and metals in particular.