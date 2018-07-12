Mintek, Unisa acquire 3D X-ray microscopy system

Minerals beneficiator Mintek and Unisa’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology have jointly acquired a three-dimensional (3D) X-ray microscopy system, which the companies will launch on July 24 at Unisa’s Florida science campus.

3D imaging of advanced materials, rocks and minerals enables users to see what is inside without physically breaking down the sample.

The X-ray microscopy machine, which is similar to the computed tomography, or CT, machine for imaging the human body, can be used on various materials.

For Unisa, its research into advanced materials such as ferrous metals, nonferrous metals and new materials will benefit from the insights offered by 3D imaging.

For Mintek, the machine additionally visualises rocks and their processed products in 3D, to directly relate mineral characteristics to their behaviour during different stages of beneficiation.