MinRes prices $750m notes

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Mineral Resources will offer up to $750-million in senior unsecured notes due in 2027 to refinance its existing credit facilities.

The company on Tuesday reported that the notes would only be offered to qualified institutional buyers in the US, and to certain buyers outside of the US in offshore transactions.

The notes will be guaranteed by certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mineral Resources.



