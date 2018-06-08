http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.62 Change: -0.29
R/$ = 13.27 Change: -0.28
Au 1299.50 $/oz Change: 1.14
Pt 899.00 $/oz Change: -8.09
 
Home / Sector News / Ferrous Metals / Ferrous Metals Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

MinRes infrastructure project progresses

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

MinRes infrastructure project progresses

8th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Mineral Resources (MinRes) was expecting a State Agreement for its planned Pilbara infrastructure project before the end of the year.

The company on Friday said that it was currently in negotiations with the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation on the terms of the State Agreement, which will likely be legislated before the end of 2018.

Advertisement

MinRes has also started formal negotiations with the Pilbara Port Authority in respect of the tenure to construct the stockyard and cape-sized carrier berth at South West Creek.

The Pilbara infrastructure project consists of a lightweight, rail-based system that runs some 330 km from the Iron Valley region to Port Hedland, and will transport bulk ores.

Advertisement

MinRes told shareholders on Friday that the company had sufficient existing ore reserves to underpin the business case to deliver the Pilbara infrastructure project, which will also be a multi-user infrastructure corridor, providing transport and export solution to third parties.

The company has denied reports that the proposed infrastructure project would be used to service mines owned by takeover target Atlas Iron, saying that the corridor for the rail system did not pass in close proximity to the Atlas mines, and that the ore bodies were too small to warrant the expense of installing a spur line to them.

Atlas is currently the subject of a takeover bid from MinRes, which was offering Atlas shareholders one new MinRes share for every 571 Atlas shares held.

Meanwhile, MinRes told shareholders that the design and third-party verification of the Pilbara infrastructure project would also be completed by August, with the demonstration track and rolling stock operational before the end of the year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.825 1.407s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close