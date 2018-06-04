Mining resumes at Avanto’s Brazil mine

http://www.miningweekly.com
4th June 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

Font size: -+

Mining operations have resumed at the Avanto mine in strike-hit Brazil, after fuel and other supplies started flowing into Parauapebas.

The Antas mine, which was shut last week amid a crippling truck driver strike, is functioning on a normal-hour roster, ASX-listed Avanto said on Monday.

The company also reported that the concentrate containers previously detained at road blocks were heading to the port and that additional containers would be loaded to remedy the shortfall on previous shipments.

During the days that the mine was closed, Avanco completed all scheduled maintenance.

“Given the short term interruption to operations, the company does not expect a material impact on costs,” it said in a statement.

The truckers strike over high fuel prices grounded flights and caused food and fuel shortages, culminated in the resignation of Pedro Parente as CEO of the State-controlled oil company, Petrobas, on Friday.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

