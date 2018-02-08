http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1313.70 $/oz Change: 3.28
Pt 976.00 $/oz Change: 2.38
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Coal|Copper|Environment|Mining|Platinum|Iron-ore
Gold||Coal|Copper|Environment|Mining|Platinum|Iron-ore
gold|johannesburg|coal|copper|environment|mining|platinum|iron-ore-person
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mining production output weakened in December – Nedbank

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mining production output weakened in December – Nedbank

8th February 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Growth in mining production slowed 0.1% year-on-year in December from 6.5% in November, according to a recent report released by Nedbank.

The easing was mainly owing to declines in the production of gold, copper, platinum-group metals (PGMs) and coal.

Advertisement

On a seasonally adjusted basis, mining production declined by 3.1% month-on-month in December and was down 1.7% quarter-on-quarter over the fourth quarter.

Mineral sales were down 1.4% year-on-year in December, mainly owing to the decline in sales of chromium ore, iron-ore and manganese ore. On a seasonally adjusted basis, mineral sales were down 1.1% month-on-month in December, but were up 4.6% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Nedbank stated that stronger global demand and firmer international commodity prices are expected to support mining production and exports this year.

“The upside will still be tempered by a generally difficult operating environment and policy uncertainty,” it noted.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.243 1.212s - 309pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close