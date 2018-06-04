Mining industry stakeholders pledge to do more to achieve zero harm

Precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater is concerned that a plateau has been reached in reducing fatalities in South Africa’s mining industry and believes a different and collaborative approach involving all stakeholders is needed for the industry to achieve its aspiration of 'zero harm'.

It was agreed during a multi-stakeholder summit hosted by Sibanye late in May and attended by representatives from organised labour and the Department of Mineral Resources, that a rising trend in fatal work-related accidents is a major concern.

Advertisement



“All participants to the summit recognised the significance and importance of continuing these dialogues, where stakeholders can put their differences aside and prioritise the health and safety of all workers,” Sibanye said in a statement issued on Monday.

The stakeholders agreed that the summit was an important first step in the quest for zero harm and have committed to continuing with further engagement in three weeks’ time, where multi-stakeholder work streams will discuss and agree on critical actions that need to be taken.

Advertisement



Stakeholders also agreed to a pledge, establishing the scope and spirit in which stakeholders will work further towards achieving zero harm.