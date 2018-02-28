http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.38 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 11.78 Change: -0.05
Au 1318.80 $/oz Change: -14.46
Pt 986.00 $/oz Change: -11.31
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Africa|Charter|Mining|Resources|Africa|South Africa|Gross Domestic Product|Gwede Mantashe
|Africa|Charter|Mining|Resources|Africa|||
johannesburg|africa-company|charter|mining|resources|africa|south-africa|gross-domestic-product|gwede-mantashe
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mining Charter to be finalised in three months – Mantashe

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mining Charter to be finalised in three months – Mantashe

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Duane Daws
Mineral Resouces Minister Gwede Mantashe

28th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's new mining minister Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday he will finalise the latest version of an industry charter, which lays out requirements for black ownership levels and other targets, in the next three months.

Uncertainty around the charter has deterred investment into a sector that accounts for 8% of gross domestic product in the world's top platinum producer.

Advertisement

The government of new President Cyril Ramaphosa has said it will negotiate the latest charter with mining companies, prompting the Chamber of Mines (CoM) to temporarily suspend a legal challenge to the version drawn up by Mantashe's predecessor Mosebenzi Zwane.

"We will finish it within three months, I am putting that timeframe for myself," Mantashe told the eNCA news channel when asked about finalising the charter.

Advertisement

The industry had broken off talks with Zwane and said his new charter would drive many companies out of business. Bones of contention included raising the target for black ownership to 30% from 26%.

Mantashe is a former General Secretary of the powerful National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and is chairman of the ruling African National Congress. He is known for his gruff, blunt style and tough negotiating skills.

The CoM industry body this week described Mantashe as "a man of integrity and dignity, and who brings with him a sound and fundamental knowledge of the industry he will lead and enable".

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.351 1.164s - 578pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close