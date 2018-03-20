Miners mourn passing of Bob Kennedy

http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
20th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining stalwart Robert Kennedy has passed away following a brief illness.

Kennedy was the founding chairperson of junior Maximus Resources, founding chairperson of explorer Monax Mining and non-executive chairperson of gold producer Ramelius Resources.

Kennedy was also a nonexecutive director of ASX-listed Flinders Mines.

“The sudden passing of [Kennedy] has been a great shock to us all, and he will be sadly missed. The business community in South Australia has lost a stoic supporter and the loss of his advice and leadership will be sorely missed within the companies he led and supported,” said Maximus MD Kevin Malaxos.

Ramelius MD Mark Zeptner said that the passing of Kennedy was a sad occasion in the life of the company.

Kennedy, who was a chartered accountant, also founded the Kennedy Arts Foundation in 2012.

