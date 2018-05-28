Mineral Resources prices Wodgina plant

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Mineral Resources has confirmed that internal estimates have priced a lithium hydroxide plant at the Wodgina lithium project, in Western Australia.
The company is considering building two 28 000 t lithium hydroxide modules at Wodgina, at a cost of $300-million a module.
The downstream lithium processing plant planned at Wodgina is currently the subject of a feasibility study.
Mineral Resources at the start of May announced that it was looking for a joint venture partner to assist in the development of the Wodgina project, with the miner willing to sell up to a 49% stake in the asset, as part of an offtake and partnering process.
The company is currently mining direct shipping ore at Wodgina while progressing its openpit pre-strip and constructing its spodumene concentrate plant with a capacity to produce 750 000 t/y of 6% spodumene concentrate.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here