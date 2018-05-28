http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.48 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 12.45 Change: 0.06
Au 1298.10 $/oz Change: -5.64
Pt 904.50 $/oz Change: -6.36
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mineral Resources prices Wodgina plant

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mineral Resources prices Wodgina plant

28th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Mineral Resources has confirmed that internal estimates have priced a lithium hydroxide plant at the Wodgina lithium project, in Western Australia.

The company is considering building two 28 000 t lithium hydroxide modules at Wodgina, at a cost of $300-million a module.

Advertisement

The downstream lithium processing plant planned at Wodgina is currently the subject of a feasibility study.

Mineral Resources at the start of May announced that it was looking for a joint venture partner to assist in the development of the Wodgina project, with the miner willing to sell up to a 49% stake in the asset, as part of an offtake and partnering process.

Advertisement

The company is currently mining direct shipping ore at Wodgina while progressing its openpit pre-strip and constructing its spodumene concentrate plant with a capacity to produce 750 000 t/y of 6% spodumene concentrate.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.341 1.065s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close