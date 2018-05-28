Mineral Resources prices Wodgina plant

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Mineral Resources has confirmed that internal estimates have priced a lithium hydroxide plant at the Wodgina lithium project, in Western Australia.

The company is considering building two 28 000 t lithium hydroxide modules at Wodgina, at a cost of $300-million a module.

Advertisement



The downstream lithium processing plant planned at Wodgina is currently the subject of a feasibility study.

Mineral Resources at the start of May announced that it was looking for a joint venture partner to assist in the development of the Wodgina project, with the miner willing to sell up to a 49% stake in the asset, as part of an offtake and partnering process.

Advertisement



The company is currently mining direct shipping ore at Wodgina while progressing its openpit pre-strip and constructing its spodumene concentrate plant with a capacity to produce 750 000 t/y of 6% spodumene concentrate.