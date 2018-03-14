Mineral resource declared at Lancefield North

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior metals developer Duketon Mining has reported a maiden Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant mineral resource of 1.9-million tonnes, grading 1.5 g/t gold at the Lancefield North deposit, within the Duketon project, in Western Australia.

The project is estimated to host some 96 000 oz of gold.

Duketon reported on Wednesday that the resource remained open along strike and down plunge, with the company telling shareholders the maiden resource estimate at Lancefield North, combined with the recent exploration success at the Golden Star deposit, highlighted the strong endowment of the greater Duketon project.



