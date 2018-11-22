http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.85 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 13.89 Change: 0.03
Au 1228.40 $/oz Change: 3.70
Pt 847.50 $/oz Change: 0.96
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Minera Alamos receives permit for Fortuna project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Minera Alamos receives permit for Fortuna project

22nd November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Toronto-based Minera Alamos has received an environmental permit for the La Fortuna gold project, in Mexico, which now allows the company to advance the project on several fronts.

Minera Alamos said on Wednesday that it would initiate applications for other state/local permits, including permits covering water use and explosives. The company would also advance discussions with potential contractors related to mining, crushing and construction.

Advertisement

La Fortuna will produce an average of 43 000 oz/y of gold, 220 000 oz/y of silver, 1 000 t/y of copper, or about 50 000 oz/y of gold equivalent.

A recently completed preliminary economic assessment (PEA) determined that La Fortuna will require C$34.9-million in preproduction capital and Minera Alamos reported that it had initiated discussions with a number of project finance groups to provide debt facilities complementary to the royalty structure arranged with strategic partner Osisko Gold Royalties.

Advertisement

The PEA calculated an after-tax internal rate of return of 93% and an after-tax net present value, using a 7.5% discount, of C$90.6-million. The project will be paid back in 11 months.

The PEA also identified several opportunities to enhance the overall project economics, which Minera Alamos said were under review.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:3.195 3.9s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close