Miner Grupo Mexico's profit jumps 24% in Q1

MEXICO CITY – Grupo Mexico, one of the world's biggest copper producers, said on Wednesday that its net profit for the first quarter was $513-million, up 24.3%.
The company, which also has units in infrastructure and railways, said its revenue totalled $2.67-billion during the quarter from January to March.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here