Mincor starts preproduction activities at WA gold project

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - The board of ASX-listed Mincor Resources has approved preproduction activities at its Widgiemooltha gold project (WGP), in Western Australia.

The start of the preproduction activities will ensure that the company remains on track to be able to progress to full-scale mining operations at Widgiemooltha during the current quarter, the company reported on Monday.

The approved preproduction activities, which are scheduled to get under way this week, include site earthworks, grade control drilling and associated roadworks.

Mincor has appointed Kalgoorlie-based contractor Goldfields Technical Services to provide project management and technical services for WGP. Mining contractor Hampton Mining and Civil Services has been appointed to carry out the preproduction earth works.

The WGP feasibility study has confirmed the economic viability of a low-capital cost start-up operation at Widgiemooltha with ore to be treated through a toll treatment arrangement. The company is progressing the finalisation of major contracts to enable a final mining decision.

"This is another significant milestone as the company progresses towards gold production at Widgiemooltha and is an exciting period for the company on a number of fronts," enthused Mincor MD Peter Muccilli.

He added that Mincor's 2018 nickel exploration drilling programmes and gold preproduction activities were both currently under way.