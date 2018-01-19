http://www.miningweekly.com
Mincor raises A$10m in two raisings to fund nickel exploration

19th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – An oversubscribed A$3-million share purchase plan (SPP) has brought the total amount raised by ASX-listed Mincor Resources to A$10-million since December.

The company on Friday announced that, of the A$12.8-million in applications received from shareholders, Mincor would accept A$1-million in oversubscriptions, bringing the total raising to A$4-million.

This followed Mincor’s raising of A$6-million from a successful share placement in December.

Mincor will issue 12.5-million new shares at an issue price of A$0.32 apiece on January 24, and applications received in excess of A$4-million will be scaled back on a pro rata basis.

“We are now well-funded to start our nickel exploration programmes, with drilling planned to start at the high-grade Cassini prospect within weeks. This is an exciting time for the company in a number of respects and we are looking forward to a very busy and productive period over the coming months,” said Mincor MD Peter Muccilli.

The funds raised from the SPP will be used to accelerate nickel exploration activities across a suite of high-priority targets within the company’s Kambalda nickel portfolio, in Western Australia, and for general working capital requirements.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

